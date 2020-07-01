Linda Davis Amsden, 66Worcester - Linda Davis Amsden, 66, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, Earth Day, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was a 16+ year survivor of pancreatic cancer.Linda was born in Natick, MA, in 1953, the third daughter of William Wallace Davis and Elisabeth (Shannon) Davis. She grew up in Medfield, MA, attending elementary school there. The family moved to Westborough, MA in 1966 where Linda completed her public school education. She enjoyed sports and the performing arts, participating in school plays and singing in the high school chorus and the church choir. Linda graduated with the WHS Class of 1971. She went to Plymouth State College, Plymouth, NH, where she earned a B.S. degree in Physical Education in 1975.While Linda was working in Meredith, NH, she met Howard Amsden whom she married. They moved to Westborough, MA shortly afterward. While living there, near her parents, they had two children, a daughter, Mariah, and a son, Seth.Linda was a teacher in a Nursery School, a job she truly loved and was passionate about. She was able to teach at this level for a number of years as her own children were growing. She also continued singing in the church choir and participated in many church activities in Westborough.In 1990, the family moved back to New Hampshire, settling in New Hampton. There, Linda ran a child care and she taught at a nursery school. Later on she worked for Aavid Engineering/Thermalloy in Laconia, and she worked for many years as a clerk for the USPS in the Laconia area. Linda moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts, after retiring from the USPS, to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Taking care of her grandchildren, which she had done since they were both infants, brought Linda the most joy.Linda enjoyed gardening, hosting neighborhood parties and bonfires, and she was known as an excellent cook. She enjoyed family game time and traditions, and she gave wonderful and sometimes unusual Christmas gifts. She loved attending the Lowell Folk Festival and going to Disney World with family. Linda was warm and welcoming to anyone and everyone she came into contact with. She was kind and generous, almost to a fault, and she will be missed greatly until we meet again.She was predeceased by her parents, and by her sister Betsy Davis. She is survived by by her loving children, daughter Mariah Amsden and husband Marc Robert, and son Seth Amsden and his wife Soula Pefkaros; by her beloved grandchildren Avery and Elliot; by her former husband, Howard Amsden; by her sister Nancy (Davis) Mills and husband Earl; her brother Jeffrey Davis and wife Bonnie Kudlicki; and her brother-in-law Ned Ellsworth; and by many cousins and friends.A celebration of Linda's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston.