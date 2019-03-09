|
Linda A. (Fontaine) Anderson, 55
Paxton - Linda A. (Fontaine) Anderson, 55, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Palmer, Linda was the daughter of Arthur H. and Martha J. (Knapp) Fontaine.
Linda's life was devoted to her family and her calling as a nurse. She earned a degree in Nursing from Saint Vincent School of Nursing and later received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Anna Maria College. Linda began her career as a Registered Nurse at Holden Hospital and went on to work 21 years at the UMass Memorial Medical Center where she lit up the hallways of the many departments she managed. It was 32 years ago that she met her loving husband, Leonard T. Anderson. The couple lived in Holden with their children for 17 years before moving to Paxton in the fall of 2015. Linda was a member of the First Congregational Church of Paxton where she leaves many dear friends. She enjoyed quilting, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their lake house in Maine. Above all, she cherished her family and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years, Leonard T. Anderson of Paxton; her son, Joshua Anderson and his wife, Erin of Natick; her daughter, Julia Anderson of Paxton; and her beloved dog, Lexi. Linda is also survived by her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with Linda's family from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, March 18th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A memorial service honoring and celebrating Linda's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 19th at the First Congregational Church of Paxton, 1 Church St., Paxton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, https://give.bcrf.org. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019