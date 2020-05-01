|
Linda Robinson Ashworth 76
Shrewsbury - Linda Robinson Ashworth, formerly a long time resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020, surrounded by close family at the age of 76. Linda was born on May 12, 1943 in Rochester, NY to Carleton Bryant Robinson and Anne Barry Ahern. She graduated from Wheelock College in 1965 with a degree in Early Childhood Education.
She married the love of her life, Richard Charles Ashworth, on July 8, 1967. After moving to Shrewsbury, Linda worked as a substitute teacher for various Shrewsbury Elementary schools. Linda and Dick were avid travelers, enjoying many adventures all over the world. Cruises were their favorite way to travel.
Linda is predeceased by her husband Richard. She is survived by her children, Carin and her husband Scott Bloomfield of Hudson, and Christopher and his wife Gina Ashworth of New Hartford, CT. She leaves five grandchildren, Julia Ashworth, Lauren Ashworth, Kevin Ashworth, Ashley Bloomfield and Tyler Bloomfield. She is also survived by her sister Nancy and her husband James Keppel of Punta Gorda, FL, as well as her niece Cindy Turner of San Francisco, CA.
According to her wishes, Linda will be cremated and buried alongside her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. Information will be shared with friends and family, and all will be welcome to attend and celebrate Linda's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at .
The family would like to thank Salmon Hospice, and especially Beth Williams for her caring attention to Linda during her final days with us. To view Linda's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020