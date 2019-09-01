|
Linda L. (Briguglio)Beardsley, 70
SPENCER - Linda L. (Briguglio) Beardsley, 70, of Spencer, died Saturday, Aug. 31st 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family.
She leaves her husband of 50 years, Auburn D. Beardsley, her son Brandon P. Beardsley, her daughter Lauren M. Pike all of Spencer and her grandchildren; Joshua J. Beardsley of Spencer and Jared J. Pike of Worcester, her best friend Susan Provo of Spencer. She is predeceased by her sister Carol Cornacchioli in 2017.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Peter and Shirley (Laprade) Briguglio and later graduated from Worcester Girls Trade School.
At her request, no funeral services are planned. The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Ma. 01701.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019