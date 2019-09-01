Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Beardsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Briguglio) Beardsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda (Briguglio) Beardsley Obituary
Linda L. (Briguglio)Beardsley, 70

SPENCER - Linda L. (Briguglio) Beardsley, 70, of Spencer, died Saturday, Aug. 31st 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family.

She leaves her husband of 50 years, Auburn D. Beardsley, her son Brandon P. Beardsley, her daughter Lauren M. Pike all of Spencer and her grandchildren; Joshua J. Beardsley of Spencer and Jared J. Pike of Worcester, her best friend Susan Provo of Spencer. She is predeceased by her sister Carol Cornacchioli in 2017.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Peter and Shirley (Laprade) Briguglio and later graduated from Worcester Girls Trade School.

At her request, no funeral services are planned. The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Ma. 01701.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now