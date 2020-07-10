1/1
Linda Bishop
Linda J. (Giovannucci) Bishop

NORTHBOROUGH - Linda J. ( Giovannucci) Bishop passed away at the age of 57 at the U Mass Medical Center, after a period of declining health on July 6, 2020.

Born in Worcester and raised in Northborough, Linda was a daughter to the late Hector and Phyllis (Olson) Giovannucci. She graduated from Algonquin Regional H.S. and worked as a customer service representative for several food service companies. Linda enjoyed spending time with her friends and beloved family, traveling, cruises and visiting the beach. She also loved trying her luck at the local casinos and baking Italian cookies with her cousins. She was an active participant of the Northboro Jr. Woman's Club and Northboro Lions Club.

Linda is survived by two brothers, Robert and his wife Deborah of Swampscott, Randall and his wife Cynthia of Shrewsbury; a sister, Judith Boucher and her husband Stephen of Gorham, ME; her sister-in-law Debra of South Grafton, many nieces and nephews whom she adored and numerous friends, especially Red and Bryan Hayward. Linda will be reunited with her parents, her brothers, Richard and Clifford and her loving husband Gary who will be awaiting her arrival with their beloved dog Cocoa.

A graveside committal service for Linda and Gary will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon in North Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA. In lieu of flowers, Linda's family respectfully request memorial contributions to the Northboro Jr. Woman's Club, P. O. Box 81, Northborough, MA. 01532.

Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
