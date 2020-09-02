1/1
Linda (Carlson) Bonczek
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. (Carlson) Bonczek, 72

North Grosvenordale, CT - Linda J. (Carlson) Bonczek, 72 , died August 29, 2020 in her home after a courageous year living with her cancer diagnosis.

She leaves her husband, Chester Bonczek, of North Grosvenordale; a son, Joseph Bonczek, and his wife Heather of Oxford, MA; her grandchildren Eva and Isaac; a daughter, Kate Bonczek, of North Grosvenordale, CT; a sister Alma Shanley and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury, MA; a sister Ellen Pluta and her husband Roger of AZ; her brother, Robert Carlson and his wife Lisa, of TX; cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Carl.

She was born September 18, 1947, to Carl and Evelyn (Bazinet) Carlson, and grew up in Oxford, MA. She was a hairdresser for most of her life, as well as a pharmacy tech at Stop N Shop in Putnam, CT.

Linda and Chet were married for 47 years. She was gracious, generous, kind, and she loved being a grandma.

In light of the need for social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID 19, there will be no calling hours, and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of NECT. Their support was invaluable.

Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved