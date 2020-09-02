Linda J. (Carlson) Bonczek, 72



North Grosvenordale, CT - Linda J. (Carlson) Bonczek, 72 , died August 29, 2020 in her home after a courageous year living with her cancer diagnosis.



She leaves her husband, Chester Bonczek, of North Grosvenordale; a son, Joseph Bonczek, and his wife Heather of Oxford, MA; her grandchildren Eva and Isaac; a daughter, Kate Bonczek, of North Grosvenordale, CT; a sister Alma Shanley and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury, MA; a sister Ellen Pluta and her husband Roger of AZ; her brother, Robert Carlson and his wife Lisa, of TX; cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Carl.



She was born September 18, 1947, to Carl and Evelyn (Bazinet) Carlson, and grew up in Oxford, MA. She was a hairdresser for most of her life, as well as a pharmacy tech at Stop N Shop in Putnam, CT.



Linda and Chet were married for 47 years. She was gracious, generous, kind, and she loved being a grandma.



In light of the need for social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID 19, there will be no calling hours, and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of NECT. Their support was invaluable.



Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.





