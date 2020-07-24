Linda M. (Lemieux) BouleyBelchertown - Linda M. (Lemieux) Bouley, 76, died Wednesday, July 22, after a short illness surrounded by loving friends. She leaves 11 cousins - Del Moreau, Joanne Kisby, Pam Hoenig, Harry Baszner, Sally Albin, Lillian Cathey, Diane Fournier, Paul Baszner, Peter Baszner, Barbara Evans, Donald Fournier. Special friends Dianna and Ray Thomas & their children, Maya, Teila & Ethan; Lynn Castonguay & John DelSignore.Linda was born in Whitinsville, August 17, 1943, the daughter of Doria and Alma (Fournier) Lemieux. She grew up in Whitinsville and lived several years in Springfield before moving to Belchertown 35 years ago. She graduated from Northbridge High School in 1961, and from UMass in 1965.Linda worked for Mutual Life in Springfield for 27 years, retiring in 1996 as Director of Product Services. Previously, she worked for John Hancock in Boston in the Actuarial Division. For five years, she served as Chairman of the Insights of Western Mass Drug Treatment Agency Board.Linda was an avid skier, hiker, long-distance biker and canoer for many years, and devoted countless hours to creating a family tree of over 2000 people, tracing ancestors to Canada, France & England.She was an active member of the Northbridge High School Class of 1961 Reunion Committee for many years, and greatly enjoyed using her exceptional organizing skills to ensure a good time for classmates and friends.Linda's Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Monday, July 27, in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross Street Whitinsville, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Masks or face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines followed. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA, 01101.Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory, leave a condolence, or for the link to the Funeral Mass live stream, please visit