Linda M. (Boucher) Bousquet, 68
Manchaug - Linda M. (Boucher) Bousquet, 68, of Main St. passed away on Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 at UMass University Campus surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Theodore J. "Ted" Bousquet.
She is also survived by 2 sons, Christopher M. Bousquet and his wife Heather of Manchaug, and Corey J. Bousquet and his wife Kristin of Whitinsville; 2 grandchildren, Brandon and Brianna Bousquet; and an aunt Nancy Beauregard of Northbridge, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Donald and James Boucher.
Born in Northbridge on March 28, 1952 she was daughter of the late Wallace and Barbara (Bonyer) Boucher. She was a resident of Manchaug the past 47 years. Primarily a homemaker, caring for her family, Linda worked part time at the Balmer School in Northbridge as a Lunch Aide for 14 years, was a tutor for the Southern Worcester County Educational Collaborative in Webster, and also for the former Fair retail store. She was a parishioner of the former St. Anne's Church in Manchaug where she also taught Catechism, and she enjoyed traveling, camping, painting, ceramics, and snowmobiling.
The services for Linda will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to: Salmon VNA Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757, where the family would like to extend a special thank you to all the girls including Jane, Claire, Marie and Jill for all their loving care and support. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com