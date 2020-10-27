1/1
Linda (Boucher) Bousquet
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. (Boucher) Bousquet, 68

Manchaug - Linda M. (Boucher) Bousquet, 68, of Main St. passed away on Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 at UMass University Campus surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Theodore J. "Ted" Bousquet.

She is also survived by 2 sons, Christopher M. Bousquet and his wife Heather of Manchaug, and Corey J. Bousquet and his wife Kristin of Whitinsville; 2 grandchildren, Brandon and Brianna Bousquet; and an aunt Nancy Beauregard of Northbridge, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Donald and James Boucher.

Born in Northbridge on March 28, 1952 she was daughter of the late Wallace and Barbara (Bonyer) Boucher. She was a resident of Manchaug the past 47 years. Primarily a homemaker, caring for her family, Linda worked part time at the Balmer School in Northbridge as a Lunch Aide for 14 years, was a tutor for the Southern Worcester County Educational Collaborative in Webster, and also for the former Fair retail store. She was a parishioner of the former St. Anne's Church in Manchaug where she also taught Catechism, and she enjoyed traveling, camping, painting, ceramics, and snowmobiling.

The services for Linda will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to: Salmon VNA Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757, where the family would like to extend a special thank you to all the girls including Jane, Claire, Marie and Jill for all their loving care and support. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Mr. Bousquet, Chris, Corey and the family of Linda, my sincere, heartfelt condolences on the passing of your wife, mom and grandmother. May the memories you have of time spent with each other helps console you during your time of grief. May she rest in peace.
Ron Benoit Jr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved