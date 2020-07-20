Linda Brewer

Linda A. Brewer, 71
Worcester - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda A. (Stoliker) Brewer on Saturday morning July 18th, 2020 at the age of 71.
Linda was born in Worcester on March 14, 1949, the daughter of Charles Stoliker and Shirley (LaPlante) Richard. Raised in Millbury, she attended Millbury Memorial High School. In 1977, Linda married Charles "Franny" Brewer, Jr. and lived a 37-year life together until Franny passed away on November 20, 2014.
Linda worked for Charter Communications as a workforce scheduler many years before retiring.
Linda is survived by daughter and best friend April (Fristensky) Burke of Worcester; a stepdaughter Shelby Clark and husband Russell; three brothers, Ronald LaPlante and his wife Nancy; James "Jim" LaPlante and his wife Rita; Bruce LaPlante and his wife Virginia; and two sisters Kathleen LaPlante and Donna Robinson; five grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her husband Charles, a stepson, Charles Brewer, III, and brothers Ralph LaPlante, Kenny Stoliker and Dennis LaPlante predeceased her.
Linda enjoyed Bingo, New England Patriots, and dinner out for her favorite, a good New England Lobster meal.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, at 11 am in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, the section is Garden of Faith. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Linda's name can be made to the St Jude Children's research Hospital, 501 St Jude Way, Memphis, Tenn. www.stjude.org/donate
. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.www.mercadantefuneral.com