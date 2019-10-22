|
|
Linda I. Brideau, 74
Hudson - Linda I. (Nelson) Brideau, 74, of Hudson, passed away on October 21, 2019 at Wingate at Sudbury after a long illness.
Linda was born in Clinton, MA, the daughter of the late George H. and Florence I. Nelson. Linda grew up in Hudson and Berlin and in 1967 became the beloved wife of Gene J. Brideau who predeceased her in January 2018. She leaves her sister Sandra Rauscher of Clinton and her brother Gary Nelson and his wife Joanne of Bolton. She also leaves her nephew John Rauscher of Clinton, Jerilyn Williamson of Princeton, Tim Nelson of Foxborough, Jonathan Nelson of Odenton, MD, Meredith Nelson of Chapel Hill, NC, five great-nieces and three great-nephews, all she adored.
Linda graduated from Hudson High School in 1963 and went to work as a bookkeeper at Coldwell, Inc. in Berlin where she retired after working there over 40 years. She was a member of Grace Church in Hudson and loved to cook, dine out, travel, follow her "soaps", and dote over her nieces and nephews.
A graveside service at North Cemetery in Berlin will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 2 p.m., officiated by her nephew Pastor Jonathan Nelson.
Donations in her memory may be made to one of her favorite charities - St. Joseph Indian School of the Lakota tribe at www.stjo.org.
Linda would want her family to say thank you to Dr. Clifford Risk, the staffs at Marlborough and UMass Memorial hospitals, and at Wingate at Sudbury. Linda's arrangements are being handled by Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019