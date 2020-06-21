Linda Brown
1947 - 2020
Linda (Cutler) Brown

Holden - Linda M. (Cutler) Brown, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 19, 2020 after an illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Walter and Leona (Shannon) Cutler and had lived in Leicester and Princeton before moving to Holden in 2002.

She leaves her beloved husband of 35 years, Donald P. Brown; her sons, Donald P. Brown, Jr. and his fiancé, Jennifer of Holden and Denis C. Brown and his wife, Jessica of Leominster; her sister, Aleta Coughlin of Charlton; her granddaughter, Cora Mae Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and Denis Cutler and her sister, Marsha Hogan.

She began her career as a hairdresser in Leicester and would eventually own Linda's Beauty Villa in Shrewsbury for many years before going to work in the cafeteria of the Wachusett School District. She was a devoted wife, mother and just recently a grandmother to Cora Mae.

Linda's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of the Jewish HealthCare Hospice.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Linda are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
