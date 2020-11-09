Linda A. (Ford) Bull, 80Oxford/Worcester - Linda A. (Ford) Bull, 80, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at UMass, Lake Ave. after an illness. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of George E. and Vivian C. (Houde) Ford. She lived most of her life in Worcester before moving to Oxford in 2006.She leaves her loving husband of 58 years, Leroy "Roy" G. Bull; her sons, David G. Bull and Daniel J. Bull both of Worcester; her brother, George L. Ford and his wife, Joan; her sister, Meredith E. McNamara and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Timothy J. Bull, Rebecca G. Bull and Kayleigh J. Bull; and several nieces and nephews.Linda graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Becker Junior College, both in Worcester. She worked for Allmerica Financial in Worcester for thirty years before retiring as a legal secretary. Linda was devoted to her family and also enjoyed music, playing the piano, bowling, line dancing and traveling with her husband, especially wintering in Florida for many years. She was a lover of all things Disney and an accomplished sewer.Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from to 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Linda's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday November 13 at the funeral home followed by burial at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 181 Park Ave., Suite 12, West Springfield, MA 01089. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit