Linda Crawford
Linda A. Crawford, 69

WESTBOROUGH - Linda A. (White) Crawford, 69, of Westborough passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

Born in Worcester, Linda was one of nine children of the late John and Barbara (Johnson) White. She was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of Marian High School class of 1969.

Linda was a Business Analyst for Allmerica Financial, previously Hanover Insurance, for many years, and most recently for Insurity Inc. She enjoyed reading, music, quiet times at home, and time spent at the ocean. She especially enjoyed spending many summer vacations with her large family on the coast of Maine.

She is survived by her two loving children, Jennifer S. Raczkowski and her husband, Andrew, of Westborough and Richard B. Crawford and his partner, Sara Gifford, of Westborough; she will be forever remembered by her siblings, Christine Grabowski of Worcester, Paul White and his wife, Ann Marie of Needham, James White of Douglas, Jennifer Davidson and her husband, Robert of Nottingham, NH, Thomas White of West Boylston, along with many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her cherished granddaughter, Gwen Raczkowski. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brothers Alan White and John White, and her sister Melissa Harutunian.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
