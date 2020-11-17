1/1
Linda DeMartino
Linda M. DeMartino, 56

Southbridge - Linda M. (Gobin) DeMartino, 56, of Lebanon Hill Rd., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16th, in her home surrounded by her loving family after a year-long battle with cancer.

She leaves her husband of over 34 years, Dominick F. DeMartino; her two children, Stephanie M. Mitchell with her husband Brian of Worcester and Michael D. DeMartino with his wife Stephenie (Meyer) DeMartino of Rockford, IL; her brother, Richard "Greg" Gobin of Southbridge; her two sisters, Susan Gobin-Krouse of Sidman, PA and Tammy Thornton of Colorado Springs, CO; and her three grandchildren, Jonah DeMartino, Olivia DeMartino and Lukasz DeMartino. Linda was born in Johnstown, PA, and was the daughter of Richard and Shirley (Golden) Gobin.

Linda was a teacher's assistant for students with special needs at Assabet Valley Collaborative School for over 10 years, a job for which she had a strong love and passion. She previously worked for Milestone, an adult special needs program, in Belvidere, IL. She also worked in the North Boone School System in Poplar Grove, IL for several years. Linda enjoyed gardening, being the family's hockey cheerleader, and had a knack/passion for cooking. Linda's specialty was making up her own recipes. Although she had multiple cook books, she never liked following directions and measured with "until it looks good". She enjoyed being a caretaker to her family, all her students, and all those who needed her. To several of her students and her children's friends, she was affectionately known as "Momma D" or "Mommy DeMartino".

Her funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 20th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or online at www.dana-farber.org and please use "Direct My Gift"-"Gastrointestinal Cancers"-"Colon Cancer" under the "Give Now" tab of their website.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
