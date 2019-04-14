|
Linda A. (Boileau) Dupré, 79
Auburn - Linda A. (Boileau) Dupré, 79, of Auburn, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves her husband of 55 years, Frederic L. Dupré, a son, Marc Dupré and his wife Jennifer of Wellesley, a daughter, Danielle Dupré and her fiancé Jeffrey Gerber of Norwood; 2 grandchildren, Madeleine and Isabelle Dupré of Wellesley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her only sibling, her sister, Donna Almond. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Thornton and Margaret (Williams) Boileau.
Linda received a Bachelor of Science in Design followed by her teaching certificate at the University of Michigan. She was an art teacher in both public and private schools in Worcester for many years. She was past president of the Assumption College volunteers. She also co-chaired Assumption's Dollars for Scholars Ball on three occasions, and served as chairman of the Worcester Antique show at Assumption College twice. In recognition of her efforts on behalf of the college, she was elected an Honorary Alumnae in 1978 for all her dedicated work.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester, with a Mass at 11:00 am at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr, Auburn. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St, Auburn. Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019