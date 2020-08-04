1/1
Linda Fabrizius
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Fabrizius 70

Bakersfield CA - Linda M. (Anderson) Fabrizius, 70 passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Worcester on July 27, 1950 and was raised in Millbury. She was daughter of the late Herbert E. Anderson and Marjorie A. (Neargaard) Anderson.

Linda graduated from Millbury Memorial High School in 1968. She was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Auburn MA. before moving to Bakerfield CA in 2013. She was a current member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bakersfield.

She is survived by her loving husband David Fabrizius; son John Scannell of Douglas; step-daughters Alexa Fabrizius of Lacey, WA and Stephanie Fabrizius-Layton of Taft CA; sister Nancy Fenton and her husband John of Shrewsbury and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date when it is safe to gather and travel. Memorial Donations may be made to Calumet Lutheran Ministries, PO Box 236, W. Ossipee, NH 03890


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved