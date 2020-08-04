Linda M. Fabrizius 70



Bakersfield CA - Linda M. (Anderson) Fabrizius, 70 passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Worcester on July 27, 1950 and was raised in Millbury. She was daughter of the late Herbert E. Anderson and Marjorie A. (Neargaard) Anderson.



Linda graduated from Millbury Memorial High School in 1968. She was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Auburn MA. before moving to Bakerfield CA in 2013. She was a current member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bakersfield.



She is survived by her loving husband David Fabrizius; son John Scannell of Douglas; step-daughters Alexa Fabrizius of Lacey, WA and Stephanie Fabrizius-Layton of Taft CA; sister Nancy Fenton and her husband John of Shrewsbury and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date when it is safe to gather and travel. Memorial Donations may be made to Calumet Lutheran Ministries, PO Box 236, W. Ossipee, NH 03890





