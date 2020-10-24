1/1
Linda Garney
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda R. Garney, 73

Worcester/ Florida - Linda R. (Howard) Garney, 73, of Florida, formerly of Worcester, passed away at her home in Florida on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda met the love of her life, Lawrence Garney when they were 17 years old and have been married fifty-four years. Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by their three daughters, Cheri Swift and her companion Louis Dalterio of Worcester, Lori Poirier and her husband Robert of Rutland, and Jill Garney of Fall River; two sisters, Colleen Domiano of Holden and Diane Kardokas of Worcester; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and numerous friends, who were considered family. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ellen Hunt and Donna Howard. Linda was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, James and Phyllis (Chioda) Howard, and lived here for many years, before retiring to Florida.

Linda Loved more than anything entertaining and would invite a "few" but would always end up being a few too many. She enjoyed family gatherings especially Monday night dinners, her island vacations, camping at Wakeda campground, and sleepovers with her grandchildren.

Calling Hours for Linda will be on Monday, October 26, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul's Cathedral, 38 High Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

*following current health guidelines, social distancing practices and the use of face masks, will be in place at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.

Flowers may be sent or donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, by visiting, www.cancer.org.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Paul’s Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 24, 2020
Our heart goes out to all of the family today as you say your goodbyes to this beautiful lady. She was so full of fun and love for her family and friends. Know we will be think of you all and sending you love and healing prayers.
Love to all.
Ruby Clark and Rich Cooley
Ruby / Rich Clark / Cooley
Friend
October 24, 2020
Dear Larry and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Linda was such a Special person! All the memories we all hold dear will keep her with us forever! RIP my friend! Heaven gained another Angel!❤ Love, Chuck and Sally
Chuck And Sally Wright
Friend
October 24, 2020
Thinking of all of Linda's family and friends at this time. Sending my love and prayers. Melissa and Anthony
Melissa Dellomo
Friend
October 24, 2020
Dear Larry and Family,
Linda was such a warm, bright light who will be terribly missed by everyone blessed to know and love her. Wishing you strength and healing. With love, the McQuade and Boyle families
Meghan Boyle
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved