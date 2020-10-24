Linda R. Garney, 73
Worcester/ Florida - Linda R. (Howard) Garney, 73, of Florida, formerly of Worcester, passed away at her home in Florida on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda met the love of her life, Lawrence Garney when they were 17 years old and have been married fifty-four years. Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by their three daughters, Cheri Swift and her companion Louis Dalterio of Worcester, Lori Poirier and her husband Robert of Rutland, and Jill Garney of Fall River; two sisters, Colleen Domiano of Holden and Diane Kardokas of Worcester; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and numerous friends, who were considered family. She was predeceased by two sisters, Ellen Hunt and Donna Howard. Linda was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, James and Phyllis (Chioda) Howard, and lived here for many years, before retiring to Florida.
Linda Loved more than anything entertaining and would invite a "few" but would always end up being a few too many. She enjoyed family gatherings especially Monday night dinners, her island vacations, camping at Wakeda campground, and sleepovers with her grandchildren.
Calling Hours for Linda will be on Monday, October 26, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul's Cathedral, 38 High Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
*following current health guidelines, social distancing practices and the use of face masks, will be in place at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, by visiting, www.cancer.org
.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found atwww.mercadantefuneral.com