Linda A. Grimaldi
Worcester - Linda Grimaldi, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 5th 2020 at her home.
Linda was born on January 23, 1963 in Worcester, a daughter of the late Albert and Iris (Simoncini) Grimaldi.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Linda graduated from Holy Name Central Catholic High School and later went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice at Worcester State University. Linda continued her studies in Criminal Justice by achieving her Master's Degree at Anna Maria College.
She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a probation officer at the East Brookfield District Court. Linda also worked part-time at Better Electric Appliances as a bookkeeper.
Linda was kind, warm, generous, and loving. She cherished her times spent with family and friends and was totally devoted to her cats. Linda enjoyed trips to her condo in Maine especially when she invited family to join her.
She is survived by her brothers, Albert G. Grimaldi and his wife Donna, Dennis F. Grimaldi and his wife Jo Ann, Donald A. Grimaldi and his wife Kathy: her nieces and nephews,Christina McAuliffe and her husband Ed, Jennifer Staruk and her husband Phil, Anna, Albert, Francesco and Kimberly Grimaldi; five great nieces and nephews Dillon, Keara, Giannna, Christian and David.
Her funeral took place on Wednesday, April 8th. Interment was in St John's Cemetery. Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in Linda's name to the Worcester Animal Rescue League,139 Holden St. Worcester, MA 01606. A memorial celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements under the direction, FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Funeral Director, Louis M. Fazio III. To express your condolences please visit
www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020