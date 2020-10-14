1/1
Linda Groleau Sutliff
1963 - 2020
Linda A. (Groleau) Sutliff, 56

Oxford, MA - LInda A. (Groleau) Sutliff died peacefully Tuesday October 13, 2020. Linda was born and raised in Oxford, MA by her parents, Donald R. and DIana D. Groleau. She graduated from Oxford High school.

Linda leaves behind her son John Sutliff Jr., her daughter Jessica Perley her husband Jonathan Perley, their father John Sutliff Sr., her two sisters, Brenda Donnelly and predeceased by Barbara Desourdy. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

LInda had a heart of steel, she loved her children, family and collecting teddy bears. Her smile and personality would light up even the darkest rooms. Linda will be missed dearly, she will never be forgotten and will live forever in our hearts. The family will be holding a private service.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
