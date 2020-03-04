|
Linda A. Guertin, 69
Northbridge - Linda A. Guertin, 69, formerly of Manchaug, passed away peacefully at Beaumont Rehab and Nursing Center in Northbridge.
Linda leaves her sister, Sandra M. Alger of Jefferson; her brother, John W. Guertin and his wife, Pamela of Worcester; three nieces, Jaime Hawley, Lisa Borge and Laura Guertin; a nephew, Jeremy Guertin. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Doris (Barrette) Guertin.
Linda most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted aunt, one of her greatest joys in life was bringing laughter and entertainment to her nieces and nephew. In her later years, she most loved visiting and reminiscing about the past. Linda's sense of humor was unparallel and could be counted on to bring a smile to your face even in her last days. She always spoke her mind and told the truth with a frankness that should be admired by all of us. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her family thanks all her friends at Beaumont for taking such great care of her.
Family and friends will remember Linda's life privately. Please visit Linda's tribute at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020