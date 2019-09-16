|
Linda Hamm, 73
RUTLAND - Linda Hamm, 73, of Rutland, died peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019 after an illness.
She leaves her son, Martin Rolfe and his wife Karen of Paxton; six grandchildren, Jennifer Bellows, Richard Maurer and his wife Lisa, Paul Maurer and his wife Michelle, Erin Maurer, Danielle Cahill and Baileigh Rolfe; five great grandchildren, Tommy, Annabella, Abbey and Sonny; her sisters, Nancy Ridlon of Maine, Elva Fowler of Maine, Arlene Babour of N.H., Clara Thompson and her husband David of N.H.; a brother, Michael Rolfe and his wife Bonnie of N.H.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jordan Rolfe and Julia (Chandler) Rolfe; her daughter, Veronica Rolfe; her sisters, Gloria Brown and Phoebe Stuart; and her brother, Wesley Rolfe.
Linda was born in Bridgeton, Maine and lived the majority of her life in Holden and Rutland.
She retired from Reed Rico where she worked for more than 20 years.
Grammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, bowling, gardening and donating to many charities.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The graveside funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at Rural Cemetery, 180 Grove St., Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019