Linda M. Hubbard, 65
Worcester - Linda M. Hubbard, 65, of Worcester died Saturday, September 21st 2019 in the Lutheran Home. She leaves her daughters, Lora Malboeuf and her husband, Christopher and Denise Hubbard and her husband, Michael Seymour all of Worcester; three brothers, a sister; eight grandchildren, Timothy, Samantha, Matthew, Amber, Alexia, CJ, Jalen and Justice; four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend, Phillip Hollyer. She also leaves the only son she ever had, her cat, Tony. Linda was predeceased by her longtime companion and love of her life, John D. Shagro, Jr.; a brother and two sisters.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Birger and Corrine (Barack) Hubbard. In 1993, Linda graduated with a degree in Psychology from Worcester State University where she was a member of the National Honor Society PSI-CHI. Linda worked for the Department of Mental Health for many years as the Director of Program Management.
Linda was one of a kind with an amazing personality and the kindest of hearts. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends; most of all being a grandmother and great grandmother brought her so much joy. Her favorite place to be was wherever the ocean breeze came upon her and the smell of salty waters.
Calling hours are Saturday, September 28th from 2:00 until 5:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Care Network, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608.
"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on…" I. Berlin
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019