Linda J. (Loconto) Reynolds at 66
Worcester -
Linda J. Reynolds, 66, of Worcester died peacefully on Sunday September 15, 2019 in the UMass Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Linda leaves her loving family, her brother Stephen A. Loconto and his wife Maggie of Hubert North Carolina, two sisters Paula A. McCue of Worcester, and Sandra J. Bjorklund of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Linda was the proud aunt to four nephews, and a great nephew and great niece.
Linda was born in Worcester daughter of the late Paul F. and Barbara (Tangring) Loconto and lived here all her life. She was a graduate of North High School. Linda was a sales representative for CVS and Walmart. She was a lover of all animals. Linda enjoyed gardening and flowers. She was a caring person and a great listener, always a help to anyone who needed her. Linda loved the time she spent with her family, they were her most treasured times. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Her family would like to thank the UMASS Bone Marrow Transplant and Pulmonary team on 6 ICU, and all the those that assisted in her care. It was truly appreciated.
There are no services being planned at this time according to Linda's wishes. Relatives and friends can leave a message of condolence for Linda's family by visiting her memorial site at mercadantefuneral .com Contributions may be made to the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit AT UMASS, 55 Lake Ave. Worcester, MA 01604, or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden St. Worc. MA.01606. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019