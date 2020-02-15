|
|
Linda A. Johnson 72
West Boylston - Linda A. Johnson, 72, a lifelong resident of West Boylston passed away on February 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Linda is survived by her son, Tim, and his wife Deanna, and their two children, Allison and Jason. She is also survived by her daughter, Lisa, and her two children, Jack and Sam. Linda also leaves behind her friend and niece, Susan and her husband Steve, her nephew Danny, and niece Gigi. Linda was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Thayer Johnson, her sister Roxanne, and her brother Chip.
We'd like to thank Mary, Linda's best friend, for always being there for her.
Linda was a successful real estate agent and then transitioned to being a CNA and HHA before retiring.
There will be a private ceremony to honor Linda's life.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020