Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Johnson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Johnson Obituary
Linda A. Johnson 72

West Boylston - Linda A. Johnson, 72, a lifelong resident of West Boylston passed away on February 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Linda is survived by her son, Tim, and his wife Deanna, and their two children, Allison and Jason. She is also survived by her daughter, Lisa, and her two children, Jack and Sam. Linda also leaves behind her friend and niece, Susan and her husband Steve, her nephew Danny, and niece Gigi. Linda was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Thayer Johnson, her sister Roxanne, and her brother Chip.

We'd like to thank Mary, Linda's best friend, for always being there for her.

Linda was a successful real estate agent and then transitioned to being a CNA and HHA before retiring.

There will be a private ceremony to honor Linda's life.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -