Linda C. Lazaro at 63

Worcester -

Linda C. Lazaro, 63, of Everett, formerly of Worcester died peacefully on Monday April 15, 2019 in the Everett Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Linda is survived by her loving siblings, Susan Witaszek and her husband Joseph of West Brookfield, Brenda McGrath of Millbury, Albert Lazaro and his wife Julianna of Grafton, Richard Lazaro and his wife Patricia of North Belmore N.Y. and James Lazaro of Millbury. She also leaves a beloved uncle, Richard Lazaro, along with many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Linda was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Albert and Yvonne (Long) Lazaro and was a graduate of South HS Worcester. After graduation, she joined the Air Force, attending basic training at Lackland Air Force base in Texas. Linda remained a proud, dedicated veteran for the rest of her life.

Linda was a woman of faith and throughout her life was a kind, loving, generous person. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. She adored her nieces and nephews and especially looked forward to spending time with them at holidays and family gatherings. Finding the perfect gift for them was always a top priority.

In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, music and movies. Forever in our hearts, Linda will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Calling hours for Linda will be held on Thursday April 18, from 9:00AM to 10:15AM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A liturgy of the Word will be held at 11:00AM in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St. Interment will be in St. Johns Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit Linda's Memorial site at

mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
