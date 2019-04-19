|
|
Linda Lee J. (Toczko) Tricarico, 72
Wesley Chapel, FL - formerly of Hammond St. Oxford, Ma. passed away on April 18, 2019 in Wesley Chapel, Fl at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James A. Tricarico; daughter Dawn Marie Tricarico – Singh (Sanjiv) of NY, NY; son Thomas M. Tricarico (Elaine) of Wesley Chapel, Fl; grandsons Dominic J. & Alexander J Tricarico of Wesley Chapel, Fl.; an aunt, several uncles and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her granddaughter Sarah Rose Tricarico, and parents (Stephen) Stanley Toczko and Palma P (Candito) Toczko. Linda was born in Port Jervis, NY on Oct 17, 1946 and then moved to Worcester, MA where she graduated in 1965 from the former Commerce High School. She spent most of her adult life in Oxford, MA before moving to the Tampa, FL area in 2006 where she retired from J P Morgan Chase in 2014 as a fraud adjustment clerk. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to the .
www.trinitymemorial.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019