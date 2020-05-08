|
Linda (Morin) Lundgren, 68
Charlton, MA/Dunnellon, FL - Linda (Morin) Lundgren, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 while at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.
Linda is survived by her daughter Jennifer Toledo of Charlton; her brother Daniel Morin of Millbury; her grandson Michael Toledo of Charlton; her great-grandson Arthur Toledo of Charlton; her best friend Charles Andrews of Shrewsbury; her longtime caretaker Nancy Heatherington of Florida; she also leaves many relatives and dear friends.
Linda was born in Worcester, MA on October 25, 1951, daughter of Arthur R. and Joanne H. (St.Laurent) Morin; she graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School and received her associate's degree from WPI. Linda was a manager in the automotive industry for many years; she was also a master seamstress who always astonished us with her amazing creations. Linda was a loving mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her beautiful family; she was also a fond lover of animals. Linda will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street Worcester, MA 01606 in honor of Linda.
A private gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Linda's Life.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may offer condolences or light a candle in remembrance of Linda.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020