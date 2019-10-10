|
|
Linda J. (Allard) Markert, 60
WORCESTER - Linda J. (Allard) Markert, 60, of Worcester, died Thursday, October 10th at home with her family by her side. Her husband of 17 years, David Markert died in 2008. She leaves her son, Stephen Flagg of Worcester; two brothers, Joseph Allard of Worcester and Mark Allard and his wife, Debora of Shrewsbury; a sister, Ann in Florida; a grandchild and several nephews and nieces.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of George and Lourdes (Larkin) Allard; and had worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service for 32 years, retiring in 2012.
Calling hours will be held Monday, October 14th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 11:30 a.m. at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019