|
|
Linda May McEntire
Lancaster - Linda May (Cleveland) McEntire, 69, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after being stricken ill while enjoying a day with her family at Fenway Park. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Glen W. McEntire; their children, Brian G. McEntire & wife Vanessa of Alexandria, VA; and Melissa Baylis of Sterling; her brother, Dwight "Bud" Cleveland III & wife Jeanne, of St. James City, FL; 4 adoring grandchildren, Jameson, Declan, and Rory McEntire, and Megan Baylis; nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.
Linda was born in Tarrytown, New York, daughter of the late Dwight & Elvira (Yarrington) Cleveland. She graduated from Clarkstown Central High School, Class of 1967 and achieved her professional degree from the Englewood Hospital School of Nursing. Linda passionately cared for patients as a Registered Nurse for more than forty years, ultimately retiring as a valued member of the care team at Burbank Hospital in Fitchburg. A woman of many talents, Linda created amazing works from needlepoint and prepared feasts and delicious desserts for all to enjoy. She practiced Yoga and wellness, was a voracious reader, and fierce supporter of the Boston Red Sox. Above all, she was devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Calling hours will be held TODAY, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 10AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 and burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda McEntire to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019