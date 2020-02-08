Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Linda Michalak Obituary
Linda A. Michalak, 74

Lancaster - Linda A. (Bennett) Michalak, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after being stricken ill. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, James W. Michalak. She is survived by her two children, Jason Michalak & wife Ingrid Gude; and Tiffany Michalak, all of Charlestown; siblings and spouses, Susan Nolan & James, Robert Bennett & Debi, Holly Miller & Edd, and Diane Bennett; brother-in-law Bart Mecum; extended family and friends, notably Christian Moran. She is pre-deceased by siblings Bruce Bennett, Barbara Mecum, and Larry Bennett.

Linda was raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Lawrence & Helen (Johnstone) Bennett. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1963, and achieved her professional degree in secretarial studies. In addition to raising her family, Linda established, owned and operated Image Software Solutions in Acton and Devens for more than twenty years until the time of her retirement. With a great sense of community and interest in town politics, she too served as a member of the Lancaster Planning Board and as an active volunteer at the Thayer Memorial Library. Blessed with a keen wit and sense of humor, she was happiest while entertaining family and friends. Linda enjoyed family trips to the beach, reading, knitting, solving crossword puzzles, and playing the slot machines. She loved children, was always thinking of others before herself, and was devoted to family and friends. Funeral services are to be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 809 Main St., Lancaster. Burial will later be held privately at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 until 7PM. To honor Linda's love of books and libraries, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Linda Michalak to: Thayer Memorial Library-717 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020
