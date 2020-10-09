1/1
Linda Milchalski
1940 - 2020
Linda J. (Frieswyk) Michalski, 80

Northbridge - Linda J. Michalski, 80, died Wednesday, October 7, In the UMass Memorial Medical Center after many years bravely battling many medical and surgical issues. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mark J. Michalski; a son, Brian Michalski, and his wife, Mary, of Douglas; a daughter, Donna Givler, and her husband, Greg, of Tyrone, PA; three grandchildren, Jason and Steven Michalski, and Shawn Givler. She was predeceased by her half-brother, Paul Denoncourt.

Linda was born in Worcester, September 16, 1940, the daughter of Edward and Carolyn T. (Hughes) Frieswyk. After spending her early years in Douglas, she lived in Northbridge 70 years. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School, attended Becker Junior College, and worked for several companies as a talented Secretary/ Administrative Assistant.

Volunteerism was important to Linda throughout her life, having assisted Sunday School classes, chaperoned a local teen coffee house, and for the former Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps on trips up and down the East Coast. Finally, in later years, she knit dozens of scarves for charity fund raising. Other interests, in addition to her beloved family, were needlepoint, reading crime novels, creating beautiful items from sea shells, crossword puzzles, online picture puzzles, and various computer games. Late in life, she enjoyed her only exercise at aquatherapy sessions held at the Whitin "Gym" pool.

At Linda's request, there are no Funeral Services planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Northbridge Senior Center, 20 Highland Street, Whitinsville, MA, 01588. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
