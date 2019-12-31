|
|
Linda H. Morgan, 79
Nashua, NH - Linda H. (Anderson) Morgan, 79, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Newington, CT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2019.
Linda leaves her loving daughter Tracy Morgan of Groton, MA and her sons Jay, Michael and John Morgan all of CT. She leaves a sister, Janet Barch of Rutland, MA and her husband, Michael, her grandchildren Morgan, Mason, Charles, Charlotte and James, several nieces and nephews and her goddaughter, Michelle Esposito of Oxford, MA. Her husband Thomas Morgan predeceased her.
Linda was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of Warren and Evelyn (McLachlan) Anderson. She graduated Commerce High School and worked in Worcester, MA until moving to Connecticut to raise her family and worked for many years at Colonial Bank.
Linda was an avid animal lover. From her first cat Minnie to Ashley, Bob Cat and her final furry friend, Stripes. She enjoyed walks, pecan pie, a good laugh and could make a mean strawberry daiquiri in her day. Linda's sense of humor remained with her to the end and her laughter will be sorely missed.
In lieu of funeral services and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or go to act.al org. Burial will be private. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020