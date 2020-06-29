Linda O'Malley
Linda H. (Murdock) O'Malley, 69

WORCESTER - Linda Helen (Murdock) O'Malley, 69, of Thompson, Conn. and formerly of Worcester, died Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at the Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Conn. surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

Her husband Daniel R. O'Malley died in 2014.

Linda leaves four brothers, John F. Murdock of Oxford, Richard Murdock of Leicester, Garry Murdock of Grafton, and Kevin Murdock of Worcester; three sisters, Pat of Worcester, Christine Longvall of Boylston and Marjorie Chase of Thompson, Conn.; a stepdaughter Kimberly Tarcini; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her stepdaughter Kelly Curtis-Collins passed away in 2013.

Linda was born in Worcester, where she lived most of her life until moving recently to Thompson, Conn. Her parents were the late John F. and Helen (Ferris) Murdock.

Linda was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School and also took several professional courses of study.

She worked in the accounting department at the UMass-Memorial Healthcare System for 43 years, retiring in 2011 due to illness.

Linda was a wonderful and kind person always available to help any family members or friends in need. While managing her own health challenges, she was devoted to caring for her father in his last years.

Linda loved her companion dog Muffy and greatly enjoyed her second home in Florida.

Linda's family would like to thank Dr. Hughes and the oncology staff at UMass-Memorial Healthcare.

Following Covid19 guidelines calling for masks and distancing, there will be calling hours Wednesday, July 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
