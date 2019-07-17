|
|
Linda M. (Courtney) Oberg, 70
Oxford - Linda M. (Courtney) Oberg, 70, of Oxford passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 15th, 2019, after an illness.
Mrs. Oberg was married for 39 years to the late William J. Oberg who died in 2005. She is survived by her two children, Karen E LeBlanc and husband Michael of North Oxford; Michael J. Oberg and his wife, Dena of Webster and three brothers, Ernie Young, Jimmy Courtney and Fred Courtney; three sisters, Millie Leveillee, Colleen Watkins and Jessie Shays; five grandchildren, Jessica Jordan, Miranda Daveau, Jeremy Leavitt, Marina LeBlanc and Melanie LeBlanc; five great grandchildren, Trinity Fuller, Carlee Jordan, Landon Daveau, Ella Daveau and Cole Daveau and many other nephews and nieces.
Linda was born in Fitchburg, daughter of the late Robert and Jessie (Sweeney) Courtney and is also predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Jordan who died March 13, 2019 and two brothers, Robert and Daniel Courtney and a sister, Cathy Korio.
Linda loved tending to her flowers as well as feeding and watching birds in her yard. She always looked forward to decorating for the holidays, especially for Halloween. Linda was a selfless and kind hearted woman that was devoted to her family. She would always put her family's needs above all else, she will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite #250, Framingham, MA 01701.
www.paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 21, 2019