|
|
Linda J. (Barrows) Patnod, 55
Worcester - Linda J. (Barrows) Patnod, 55, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14th 2019 after years of chronic health issues.
She was born September 14, 1964 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Irving and Judith Barrows. She is survived by her two sons, Jacob Patnod of Worcester and Joshua Patnod of Boston; her parents, Irving and Judith (Keefe) Barrows of Paxton; her siblings, Brian Barrows of Princeton, Kerry Wine of New Braintree and Heather Mullen of Bridgewater; and her nieces and nephews, Ryan Wine, Sydney Wine, Emily Barrows, Alison Barrows, Emma Mullen, and Charlie Mullen.
Linda led life with a warm and loving personality that was felt by everyone she met, and never failed to make those around her laugh with her radiating smile and vivacious sense of humor. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her two sons, always putting their happiness before her own. She enjoyed being outdoors walking and bike riding and going to the beach. She made room in her heart for everyone she met and had a deep love for her two dogs, Tootsie and Cici. Linda's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and comforting soul will live on forever.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Monday, October 21st from 9:15am to 10:15 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue followed by her funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019