Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
357 Grafton Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Patnod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Patnod


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Patnod Obituary
Linda J. (Barrows) Patnod, 55

Worcester - Linda J. (Barrows) Patnod, 55, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14th 2019 after years of chronic health issues.

She was born September 14, 1964 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Irving and Judith Barrows. She is survived by her two sons, Jacob Patnod of Worcester and Joshua Patnod of Boston; her parents, Irving and Judith (Keefe) Barrows of Paxton; her siblings, Brian Barrows of Princeton, Kerry Wine of New Braintree and Heather Mullen of Bridgewater; and her nieces and nephews, Ryan Wine, Sydney Wine, Emily Barrows, Alison Barrows, Emma Mullen, and Charlie Mullen.

Linda led life with a warm and loving personality that was felt by everyone she met, and never failed to make those around her laugh with her radiating smile and vivacious sense of humor. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her two sons, always putting their happiness before her own. She enjoyed being outdoors walking and bike riding and going to the beach. She made room in her heart for everyone she met and had a deep love for her two dogs, Tootsie and Cici. Linda's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and comforting soul will live on forever.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Monday, October 21st from 9:15am to 10:15 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue followed by her funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now