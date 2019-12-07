Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
1957 - 2019
Linda Rice Obituary
Linda A. Rice, 62

Southbridge - Linda A. Rice, 62, of Guelphwood Road, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah A. Mandella and her husband Joseph of Cherry Valley, and Elizabeth M. Carr of Dudley; two sisters, Denise M. Rice of Oxford and Norma J. Cazeault and her husband Michael of Oxford; a brother, Kenneth M. Rice and his wife Wendy of Worcester; and three grandchildren, Dominick J. Carr, Logan N. Mandella, and Ryder J. Mandella. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Walter J. and Lorraine V. (Dube) Rice, and lived in Oxford and Worcester before moving to Southbridge 34 years ago. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1975.

Ms. Rice was a data analyst at United Healthcare for over 20 years. She was a member of the Auburn Elks in Auburn.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Monday, December 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
