Linda J. (Wilbanks) RichardWORCESTER - Linda J. (Wilbanks) Richard, 76, of Worcester passed away, December 3rd in Notre Dame Health Care Center. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Richard; two sons, Jeremy Richard and his wife, Marlo of Paxton and Jonathan Richard of Worcester; her daughter, Courtney Kirschner and her husband, Gregory of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Cameron, Ellie and Fiona; two sisters, Quincie Cutler and her husband, Richard of Scituate and Jane Pooler and her husband, Robert of Southwest Harbor, ME.She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Dr. John H. and Jean (Bollinger) Wilbanks. Linda was a graduate of North High School and Penn Hall Junior College in Pennsylvania.Linda and Ronald were married on May 3rd, 1969 and cherished every minute they had together for over half a century. After raising her children, Linda went to work as a local home health aide for a number of years and then on to a career at Bell Atlantic, Mobile Verizon Wireless in Shrewsbury.Linda's passion was spending time with her family and she took enormous joy in occasions that allowed her to be around her four loving grandchildren. Whether hosting holiday events or having people over for a Patriots game, Linny loved socializing and made everyone feel welcome in her home. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, incredible mother, grandmother and great friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.Due to the pandemic there are no public visiting hours. Linda's life will be celebrated at a later time, when it is safe for family and friends to come together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health Care Center, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or giving@notredamehealthhcare.org. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.