Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Linda Tupper


1947 - 2019
Linda Tupper Obituary
Linda C. Tupper, 72

HOLDEN - Linda C. (Smith) Tupper, 72, wife of Barry Tupper, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Barry W. Tupper, Sr.; her daughter Christine L. (Tupper) Hamel of Westborough; her son, Barry W. Tupper, Jr. and his wife, Laura (Creamer) of Holden; her grandchildren, Ryan and Landen Tupper of Holden and Emily and Caroline Hamel of Westborough; Her siblings, Harold "Sonny" Smith, and his wife, Joan, Barbara (Smith) Lyons, Johnny Smith, Thomas Smith, Priscilla (Smith) Davis and her husband, Jerry, Shirley (Smith) Tomlin and her husband, Edward and Ronald Smith; Her sisters-in-law Joyce (Tupper) Adams, and her husband Daniel, and Carol Ann Smith; Her brother-in-law Frank Piechowiak; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Smith and David "Jimmy" Smith as well as her sister-in-law Nancy (Tupper) Piechowiak.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Linda's family on Wednesday, December 18 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. The family will have a Memorial Service in the spring. To share a memory or to offer a condolence please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
