Linda Wojtanek
1966 - 2020
Linda M. Wojtanek, 53

WORCESTER - Linda M. Wojtanek, 53 of Worcester passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Linda was born in Worcester where she graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School and later received her certification to be a CNA. She worked for many years as a CNA at Souza Baranowski Maximum Security Prison, and then continued as a home health aide for Premier retiring just a few months ago. Linda was an avid motorcycles enthusiast, loved camping, tennis and being out in the sun.

Linda is survived by her husband Richard (Goodnow) Wojtanek; her daughter, Lindsay Lee (Biando) Gerardi and her husband James Gerardi, III of Worcester; two grandsons, Logan Kane and James Gerardi, IV; her sister, Laurie Ann McDonald and her husband Michael of St. Augustine, FL; a nephew, Joseph Hunt of St. Augustine, FL; and many, many friends.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, calling hours for Linda will be held privately. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Linda, please visit her personal guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
