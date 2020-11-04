Lionel P. Baribeault, 86



BROOKFIELD - Lionel P. Baribeault, 86, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brockton, MA the son of Roy P. Baribeault and Cora (Dubee) Baribeault.



Lionel is survived by his wife of 60 years Janeth (Hall) Baribeault and a son Jeffrey Baribeault who was his pride and joy, as well as his best buddy. He leaves his twin sister Leona Valley of Bridgewater, a grandson Jason Helias of Rochester NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Dufault and two brothers Bernard and Roland Baribeault.



"To live in hearts we left behind is not to die."



Per his wishes services will be private and at a later date. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield.





