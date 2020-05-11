Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Service
To be announced at a later date
Lionel R. Demers, 88

Millbury - Lionel R. Demers, an Army Veteran passed away on May 7, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Lionel was born in Worcester, the son of the late Lionel A. Demers and Ida M. (Latulippe) Demers. He worked at New England High Carbon in Millbury and the Worcester Boys Club.

He spent his retirement years at his home in Dennisport, before moving back to Millbury several years ago. He enjoyed gardening, working on various homemade projects for family and friends.

Lionel also enjoyed playing on softball and basketball leagues in his early years.

He was a member of Chester P. Tuttle Post 279 in Auburn, where he was a member of the Tuesday Pitch Group.

Lionel is survived by his children, Lionel R. Demers Jr, and his wife Denise. Michael J. Demers and his wife Susan, Donna L. Borraccino and Linda M. Demers. He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition he leaves his dear friend and companion of over 50 years, and most recently caregiver, Kathleen Racicot.

Kathleen we thank you with all our heart. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor (Demers) Corey.

To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Lionel's funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605, to help veterans in need. Please visit Lionel's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020
