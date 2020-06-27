Lionel "Lee" A. Lajoie, 87OAKHAM - Lionel "Lee" A. Lajoie, 87, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Worcester, Lee was the son of Lionel A. and Ethel A. (Jacobson) Lajoie and lived the last 60 years in Oakham.He will be loving remember and missed by his wife of 63 years, Earlene L. (Ferren) Lajoie and his three children, Susan L. Hutchinson and her husband Greg, Robert L. Lajoie and his wife Lisa and Richard L. Lajoie and his long-time girlfriend Pamela Shea all of Oakham as well as 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Lee was a graduate of South High School in Worcester. After graduating high school, Lee was recruited to play baseball for the St. Louis Browns before being called to serve in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Returning home from the service in 1953, Lee married the love of his life, Earlene Ferren in 1957, and shortly thereafter moved to Oakham where they raised their family.After working several years for Morgan Construction Company and attending Worcester Junior College, Lee started his own transportation company, L.A. Lajoie Transportation. After selling his business Lee started Eagle Transportation which he owned and operated for over 25 years. Retiring from the trucking business in 1994, Lee served as a corporator at Barre Savings Bank and was also a member of the Board of Trustees.Lee was a member of the Oakham Congregational Church and the Rufus Putnam Lodge of Masons in Rutland. As a community leader, Lee served on the Oakham Board of Selectman, Town Moderator, Board of Health and member of the Oakham Police Department for many years. He served on the building committees of the Barre Health Center and the Oakham Municipal Building. In his spare time, Lee was the announcer for the Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team for over 25 years.Lee enjoyed fishing, vacationing in Maine, spending time at his home on Cape Cod and boating. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox. Lee will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his love of animals, his generosity and his amazing love and devotion to his wife and family.Lee will be laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery in Oakham where a graveside service will be held privately with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Oakham Congregational Church, 4 Coldbrook Rd, Oakham, MA 01068.Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit