Lionel "Smitty" Nadeau
WEBSTER - Lionel "Smitty" Nadeau, age 95, of Webster died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Webster Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Lionel was born January 16, 1925 in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Leo and Eugenie (Leboeuf) Nadeau.
He is survived by one daughter, Diane (John) Yazwinski of North Yarmouth, ME and one son, Gerard Nadeau of Webster, MA; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jacqueline (Rheaume) Nadeau; his son, Leonard (Peggy) Nadeau; daughter, Carol (Peter) Olsta; and sister Doris Mason.
Smitty graduated from Bartlett High School in 1943. While in high school he played many sports, excelling at both baseball and track & field. He was inducted into the Bartlett Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of the 1941 undefeated baseball team.
Smitty had a long career with Nissen Bakery out of Worcester from which he retired in 1987. Additionally, he worked as a waiter for the Colonial Club in Webster, delivered milk for Choiniere Dairy in Webster and was a custodian at Bartlett High School.
Smitty was a lifelong devoted member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish where he enjoyed volunteering his time. Smitty was an active member of Webster Lodge of Elks 1466. Most of all he treasured time with his family, especially attending the sporting events of his grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Friday, March 6 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Webster.
Calling hours will be Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 pm at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to All Saints Academy.org in Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020