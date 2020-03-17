Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Lirika (Tilko) Nunka, 90

WORCESTER - Lirika (Tilko) Nunka, 90, of Worcester died Monday, March 16th. Her husband of 69 years, Panajot Nunka died in 2017. She is survived by her son, Nikollaq Nunka and his wife, Diana of Worcester; three daughters, Sofika Brahimaj and her husband, Muarrem of Westborough, Viollanda Hoxha and her husband, Edmond of Needham and Iliriana Milo of Berat, Albania; her brother, Vasil Tilko and his wife, Dolores of Korce, Albania; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Two brothers, Staver and Ropi Tilko predeceased her.

She was born in Korce, Albania, the daughter of Ilo and Andoneta (Grazhdani) Tilko; and had worked as a chef in Albania. Lirika enjoyed, cooking, knitting, music and opera, as well as being a fan of "The Bachelor". Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made in her memory to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements which are private, due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
