Lisa A. (Jason) Allen, 54
Oxford - Lisa A. (Jason) Allen, 54, of Harwood Street, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, David J. Allen Sr. of Oxford; three children, David J. Allen Jr., Jared J. Allen, and Karisa A. Allen, all of Oxford; her sister-in-law, Geraldine A. Jason of Worcester; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, David W. Jason and Scott R. Jason. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George and Loretta (Karpowicz) Jason, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford 25 years ago. She graduated from North High School in Worcester in 1983.
Mrs. Allen most recently worked at Leggett & Platt in Oxford as an office administrator. Previously, she worked at Paul Revere Insurance in Worcester for 15 years, and owned and operated Rise and Shine Day Care in Oxford for 7 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Church and will be remembered as a very spiritual and charitable person who enjoyed volunteering and helping others. She enjoyed the beach, camping, outdoors, and loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 652 Main St., North Oxford. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Memorial calling hours are Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019