Lisa Ann (DeCarolis) Myotte, 67
AUBURN - Lisa Ann (DeCarolis) Myotte, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2020 peacefully at home.
She was born in Leominster, MA and she graduated from Burncoat High School, Worcester, MA. Mrs. Myotte had a passion to crochet and she loved to garden. She collected antiques and she attended the Brimfield Fair. For many years, Mrs. Myotte worked as a Home Health Aide. She loved animals and she had a cocker spaniel dog whose name was Kelly and she had a ragdoll cat whose name was Bambino.
Mrs. Myotte was a good wife, mother and daughter. Everyone that knew her loved her. She and her husband really enjoyed going to Salisbury Beach and eating seafood at Browns Restaurant. She always loved having a clean house and everything had its place.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard D. Myotte. She is survived by her two sons, James and his girlfriend, Julie Harris and Adam and his wife, Mary (O'Connor); by a brother, Anthony DeCarolis and a sister, Christine DeCarolis; three grandchildren, Benjamin Myotte, Ryan Myotte and the late Christopher Myotte; her late parents, Louis DeCarolis and Rose Beatrice Rochette.
Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be donated to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, Worcester, MA. To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020