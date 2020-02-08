|
|
Lisa G. Burke, 58
Clinton - Lisa G. Burke, 58, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, after a long illness. She was reunited with her beloved son, Joseph J. Burke, who died in 2018.
She leaves her parents, Thomas J. and Nancy E. (Wood) Burke, of Sterling, formerly of Clinton; and four brothers: Timothy Burke, James "Jay" Burke, Daniel Burke, and Shawn Burke; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lisa was born and raised in Clinton, and was a gradate of Clinton High School She attended Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester.
For several years, she worked as an assembler at Nypro, Inc., Clinton.
She was a member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020