Lisa Crawford, 68
Sturbridge -Carlsbad, CA - Lisa Crawford, 68 Of Carlsbad California, formally of Sturbridge Mass. passed away on Feb 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Ian and Beatrice Crawford and was born in Southbridge Mass on August 15, 1950.
She grew up in Sturbridge and graduated from Tantasqua Regional High School in 1968. Lisa graduated from Bentley College in Waltham and was self employed as a Human Resources consultant.
She had her own company called the Crawford Group. She held a bachelors degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts and a masters degree in training and organization development from Lesley University.
Lisa was an adjunct facility member at Georgetown University in Washington DC where she taught in the training and development program before moving to Carlsbad where she lived for the last 19 years of her life.
She was predeceased by her parents Ian and Beatrice Crawford and her Aunt Pauline Fray all of Sturbridge. She is survived by her sister Linda Allard (Buzz) of St. Augustine Fla, by 3 nephews Kevin Keith and Kirk Allard (Tiffany) all of Florida; a great niece Victoria Allard and a great nephew Kyle Allard also of Florida. She is also survived by several cousins and a Godson Andrew Singer of Texas. Lisa loved her family, her friends, her cats, her job, music, traveling and attending the Sturbridge auction every August where she celebrated her birthday with her friends.
The funeral will take place on Saturday August 10th at 2pm at Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home on 51 Marcy St. in Southbridge. Burial will follow in North Cemetery on Maple Street in Sturbridge.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019