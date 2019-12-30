|
Lisa A. DeVries, 59
SPENCER - Lisa A. DeVries, 59, of Spencer, died peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Northbridge, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 32 years, Kenneth DeVries; her daughter Alicia L. Hashey and her husband Eric of Spencer; two sons, Kenneth DeVries and his wife Justina of Charlton, and Daniel DeVries of Spencer; her four brothers, Vincent Tonelli of Petaluma, Calif., Timothy Tonelli and his wife Laura of Dudley, Michael Tonelli and his wife Jennifer of Northbridge and Allen Tonelli and his wife Katherine of Medway; her four sisters, Cheryl Ferrelli and her husband Matthew of Uxbridge, Lynn Troiano and her husband Michael of Millbury, Tammi Ouillette and her husband Michael of Northbridge, and Traci Paletski of Marlboro; her four grandchildren, Alexis, Ella, Kenneth and Amelia, and many nieces and nephews.
Lisa was a REALTOR and agency administrator for ERA Key Realty in Spencer for many years.
Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of Vincent and Phyllis (McIntyre) Tonelli and later graduated from Assabet Valley Reg. Technical School in Marlboro. She was a longtime volunteer for the Spencer Toys for Kids program. She loved playing with her grandchildren and spending time with her family and friends, reading, gardening, fishing, boating, and golfing.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toys for Kids, P. O. Box 186, Spencer, MA. 01562.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019