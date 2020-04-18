|
Lisa Hagopian, 87
WORCESTER - Elizabeth "Lisa" (Boloyan) Hagopian, 87, of Worcester, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center.
Her husband Joseph Hagopian died in 1970. Her daughter Barbara B. Wasgatt passed away in 2015.
Lisa leaves a son Charles Hagopian and his wife Rebecca of Shrewsbury, a son-in-law Paul Wasgatt of Worcester, three grandchildren, Brandon, Timothy and Lauren Wasgatt, and a niece and nephew, Monique and Alain Minassian, both of Gaspé in the Province of Quebec, Canada.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Georges and Gerard Boloyan, and two sisters, Ebraxi Minassian and Marajean Giancini.
Lisa was born in Marseille, France, daughter of Hovagim and Yegsha (Manoyan) Boloyan. She moved to Montreal, Canada in 1958 and to Worcester in 1959.
Lisa was a sales clerk in several retail department stores in downtown Worcester including the former Filene's at the Worcester Center Mall.
Lisa was a longtime member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour and was involved in many activities at the church. She was devoted to her family and adored her grandchildren.
The Hagopian family wishes to thank the staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center for many years of skilled and compassionate care for Lisa.
Funeral services and burial in Hope Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa's memory are suggested to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020